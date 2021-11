HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Blinn volleyball team lost to Snow 25-21, 25-18, 26-24 in consolation bracket play Saturday to place eighth at the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Sophomore Charde Van Zandt led the Buccaneers with 11 kills. Blinn finishes its season at 39-4 overall after its second straight national tournament appearance.