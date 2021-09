BRENHAM — Third-ranked Brenham swept No. 14 Panola 25-21, 25-12, 25-15 on Tuesday in Region XIV Conference volleyball play at the Kruse Center.

The Buccaneers (21-1, 5-0) extended their winning streak to 20 straight matches. Jayde Van Zandt had 16 kills for Blinn, while Lina Ellila had 33 assists and six digs.