Blinn volleyball team earns Region XIV all-region and all-tournament honors
Blinn volleyball team earns Region XIV all-region and all-tournament honors

The second-ranked Blinn College volleyball team earned multiple All-Region XIV Conference honors on Monday, including fourth-year head coach Terry Gamble being named coach of the year after leading the Buccaneers on a 37-game win streak and a Region XIV tournament championship.

Blinn (38-1) finished first place in the conference standings and won the region tournament with a win over No. 16 Panola College on Saturday. The Buccaneers earned their second straight NJCAA Division I championship berth and will compete from Nov. 18-20 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kan.

Blinn's Jayde Shelton earned Region XIV player of the year, Lixai Perez was named libero of the year and Reagan Casey was named newcomer of the year.

Shelton, Casey, Perez and Guilia Hortelan each earned first-team all-region conference honors, while and Charde Van Zandt was named a second-team selection.

Hortelan also was named the tournament MVP, and Casey and Ashley Taylor made the all-tournament team.

Blinn college athletics logo
