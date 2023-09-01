The 12th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team defeated Coastal Bend College 25-15, 25-12, 25-21 in Region XIV play Thursday at Brenham’s Kruse Center.

The victory was the Bucs’ ninth consecutive win and ninth sweep of the year as they moved to 10-1 overall and 2-0 in Region XIV play. The matchup was also Blinn’s home opener.

Blinn (10-1, 2-0) won its ninth straight as sophomore middle blocker Brooke Pattschull had 10 kills. Freshman outside hitter Lexi Higgins had eight and Freshman right-side hitter Kellen Dorotik had seven. Freshman Chloe Howard had 21 assists. Freshman libero Cierra Pesak had 15 digs.

The Bucs will host the annual Kruse Kickoff Classic on Friday and Saturday. Blinn on Friday will open play Temple College a 1 p.m. and Hill College at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the Bucs will play North Central Texas College at 11 a.m. and Central Wyoming College at 5 p.m.