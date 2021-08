CLARENDON — The Blinn volleyball team beat Butler Community College 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24 on Friday in the Clarendon Bulldog Bash.

Blinn’s Jayde Shelton and Charde Van Zandt each had 15 kills, while Reagan Casey and Guilia Hortelan had 10 each. Lixai Perez had 14 digs with Hortelan adding 12.

Blinn (4-1) will wrap up tournament play against Clarendon at 10 a.m. Saturday.