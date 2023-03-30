The Blinn Valorant White team lost to Long Beach City 2-1 on Thursday. Braden Nardecchia, Devin Jennings, Jacob Pullen, Wallace Koening and Jaxson Barfknecht competed for the Buccaneers, who will face Florida in the round of 32 playoffs at noon Saturday.
Blinn Valorant White loses in regular-season finale to Long Beach City 2-1
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
