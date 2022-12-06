Blinn Valorant esports team wins South Region title

Blinn’s second-ranked esports team defeated Central Florida 3-0 in a best-of-5 Valorant match to win the fall National Esports Collegiate Conference South Region title.
It was Blinn’s second regional title of the year. Blinn’s Valorant team finished with a 9-0 record in spring before qualifying for the National Junior College Athletic Association’s national tournament.
Blinn’s team included Austin Ray, Hayden Whitaker, Shawn Fox, Adam Laamoumi and Khanh Dewey.
Blinn will play Texas A&M for the Collegiate Valorant South Region Championship on Sunday.