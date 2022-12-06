 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blinn Valorant esports team wins South Region title

  • 0

Blinn’s second-ranked esports team defeated Central Florida 3-0 in a best-of-5 Valorant match to win the fall National Esports Collegiate Conference South Region title.

It was Blinn’s second regional title of the year. Blinn’s Valorant team finished with a 9-0 record in spring before qualifying for the National Junior College Athletic Association’s national tournament.

Blinn’s team included Austin Ray, Hayden Whitaker, Shawn Fox, Adam Laamoumi and Khanh Dewey.

Blinn will play Texas A&M for the Collegiate Valorant South Region Championship on Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert