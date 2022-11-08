 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn Valorant esports team clinches first-round bye in NECC playoffs

BLINN — Blinn’s third-ranked Valorant team beat Kennesaw State 2-0 on Monday to finish the regular season at 7-1 in first place in the National Esports Collegiate Conference’s South Group. Sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Shawn Fox, Adam Laamoumi and Khanh Dewey filled out Blinn’s lineup.

The NECC Champions Division playoffs begin next Monday. Blinn will have a first-round bye in the 56-team tournament.

Blinn’s Valorant team also will compete in the Red Bull Campus Clutch USA National Final Playoffs beginning Nov. 19 in Arlington.

