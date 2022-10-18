Blinn tops Kentucky White 2-0 in Valorant match

BRENHAM — Blinn’s Valorant esports team swept Kentucky White 2-0 on Monday to improved to 4-1 in National Esports Collegiate Conference play. Sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Khanh Dewey, Shawn Fox and Adam Laamoumi competed for the Buccaneers.

Blinn is in second place in its conference group and fifth in the NECC/Collegiate Valorant Hub rankings. The Bucs will compete in the Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup regional finals and the Collegiate Valorant Phase 1 Round 1 on Saturday and Sunday.