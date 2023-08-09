BRENHAM — The Blinn cheer and dance programs will host youth clinics for grades seven through 12 later this fall.

The dance clinics will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 and Oct. 8 at the Marie Heineke Gym located at 705 High Street on the Blinn-Brenham campus. Cost is $40 and can be paid by cash or online at https://rb.gy/mmmqp. To register, print and complete a medical release form at https://buccaneersports.com/sports/2023/7/25/blinn-athletics-waiver-form.aspx and the registration form at https://rb.gy/pd27q.

Participation in the Oct. 7 dance clinic will include two tickets to Blinn’s football game against Trinity Valley later that day when the 2022-23 Buccaneer dance team will receive its National Dance Association championship rings at halftime.

The cheer clinics will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 15 at the Marie Heineke Gym. Cost is $40 and can be paid by cash or online at https://tinyurl.com/5ct6p4vv. To register, print and complete a medical release form at https://buccaneersports.com/sports/2023/7/25/blinn-athletics-waiver-form.aspx and the registration form at https://rb.gy/ohngw.

Questions can be sent to Blinn cheer and dance head coach Sarah Barland-Flisowski at sarah.barland@blinn.edu.