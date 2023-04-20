The Blinn esports teams will compete in the national championship matches for Valorant, Super Smash Bros and Overwatch on Friday and Sunday.

Blinn’s Valorant team of Bruce Nguyen, Hayden Whitaker, Austin Ray, Teague Morgan and Adam Laamoumi will face Northern Virginia Community College at 5 p.m. Friday for the national title.

Blinn will face Bryant & Stratton College for the Overwatch title at 4 p.m. Sunday, and Blinn sophomore Jaydon Flores will face an opponent from Heartland Community College for the NJCAA Esports Super Smash Bros title also Sunday.