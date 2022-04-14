Blinn to compete in NJCAA Esports playoffs

BRENHAM — Blinn is sending to teams to the NJCAA Esports playoffs beginning Monday.

The Buccaneers’ Valorant team (9-0) won the Group 4 regular-season title and is expected to earn a No. 1 or 2 seed for the 16-team national tournament. Chase Siragusa, Dylan Gerlach, Ziyad Khallaf, Hayden Miller and Michael Pope make up the squad’s lineup. Blinn finished the regular season Thursday with a 2-0 victory over Finger Lakes Community College.

Blinn’s Overwatch team of George Francis, Alyssa Bowman, Cesar Chogoya, Hayden Evans, Gabriel Lopez, Pierce Ray, William Rossley and Joshua Manning went 7-1 during the regular season to place second in Group 1. It will begin play in the eight-team national bracket on April 22.

Blinn’s esports program is in its second year.