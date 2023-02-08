The Blinn Overwatch esports team swept Truett McConnell University 3-0 on Tuesday to improve to 2-0. Sophomores Gabriel Lopez, William Bowman and Jake Langridge and freshmen Nicholas Behney and Matthew Hutchings competed for the Buccaneers.
Blinn sweeps Truett McConnell in Overwatch match
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
