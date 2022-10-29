Blinn sweeps Missouri State-West Plains in Overwatch match

BRENHAM — The Blinn Overwatch esports team swept Missouri State-West Plains 3-0 on Friday. Sophomores Gabriel Lopez, William Bowman, William Rossley, Aaron Lazo and George Francis and freshmen Ezekiel Bernheim and Connor Frank competed for the Buccaneers, who improved to 2-0 in NJCAAA play and remained tied for first place in their conference with Jackson and South Carolina-Sumter.