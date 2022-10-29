Blinn sweeps Missouri State-West Plains in Overwatch match

BRENHAM — The Blinn Overwatch esports team swept Missouri State-West Plains 3-0 on Friday. Sophomores Gabriel Lopez, William Bowman, William Rossley, Aaron Lazo and George Francis and freshmen Ezekiel Bernheim and Connor Frank competed for the Buccaneers, who improved to 2-0 in NJCAAA play and remained tied for first place in their conference with Jackson and South Carolina-Sumter.
Blinn has three esports matches on Monday. The Buccaneers will face Missouri at 6 p.m. and Central Missouri at 7:30 p.m. in Rocket League matches and Rogers State Red at 7 p.m. in Valorant.
Blinn’s Overwatch team will return to action against Lincoln Land Community College at 4 p.m. next Friday.