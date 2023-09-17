The ninth-ranked Blinn College volleyball team won four straight matches at the Blinn Invitational over the weekend o improve to 26-1, stretching its winning streak to 25.

The Buccaneers defeated Dallas College Richland 25-18, 25-3, 25-19 and Dallas College Brookhaven 25-13, 25-8, 25-11 on Saturday.

The two sweeps gave Blinn 19 for the year.

Kellen Dorotik had 17 kills against Richland. Jaedyn Newman added 10. Chloe Howard had 38 assists. Kirby Kliafas had five aces. Cierra Pesak had 16 digs and Kliafas added 11.

Dorotik also had 17 kills against Brookhaven. She leads NJCAA Division I with 332.