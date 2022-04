BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team won 7-6 and lost 12-4 in a doubleheader against No. 17 Alvin on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play.

In the seven-inning Game 1, the Buccaneers (12-23, 8-13) scored all seven runs in the bottom of the seventh including five with two outs. Jett Garcia tied the game with a two-run single, and Garrison Weiss scored the game-winning run on Sean Monsour’s fielder’s choice groundball.