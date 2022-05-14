Blinn softball team's season ends in conference tournament

HOUSTON — The Blinn softball team lost to Paris 5-0 on Saturday in a consolation bracket game at the Region XIV Conference tournament at San Jacinto-South.

Blinn ends its season at 20-31 overall and 13-11 in conference.

Chandler Talbot, Kenley Strange and Teagan Whitley each had three hits for the Buccaneers, and Kayla Wallace had two.

Castillo, a sophomore infielder, and Talbot, a sophomore outfielder, were named to the Region XIV All-South first team. Wallace and Teagan Whitley, both outfielders, made the second team.