WACO — The Blinn softball team beat Southern Idaho 10-2 in five innings and 7-0 to open play at the Battle at the Bosque at McLennan on Thursday.

Blinn’s Chloee Mason earned the win in the first game, allowing one earned run on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts over five innings. Peyton Wlker threw a three-hit shutout to win the second game. She struck out eight and walked one over seven innings.