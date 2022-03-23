Blinn softball team sweeps doubleheader with Alvin

BRENHAM — The Blinn softball team beat Alvin 12-8 and 7-0 in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader Wednesday at Hohlt Park.
Acie Prince went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Buccaneers (7-20, 3-5) in the opener, while Chandler Talbot had three hits and three runs. Kailey Eldridge threw six innings of relief to earn the win, allowing three runs (one earned) and two walks on six hits with one strikeout.
Keely Castillo homered in both games, including a two-run shot in Blinn’s seven-run second inning of Game 2. Kaitlyn Sadler threw a complete game shutout with two strikeouts, allowing three hits and two walks.
Blinn will play a doubleheader at Northeast Texas at 1 p.m. Saturday in Mount Pleasant.