Blinn softball team sweeps doubleheader from Coastal Bend
BRENHAM — The Blinn softball team beat Coastal Bend 4-3 and 10-1 in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader Wednesday at Hohlt Park.

Blinn (20-16, 13-5) rallied for three runs in the sixth inning to win Game 1. Emily Murphy went 2 for 3 and scored a run, and Renna Toomey threw a complete game to earn the win.

Blinn’s Skylar Shanahan went 3 for 4 with two home runs, five RBIs and two runs scored in the six-inning Game 2 win. Chandler Talbot also drove in three runs, and Nevada Dolnik threw a complete game to earn the win.

The Buccaneers will play a doubleheader at No. 12 San Jacinto-South at 2 p.m. Saturday in Houston.

