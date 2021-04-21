Blinn softball team sweeps Alvin in doubleheader

BRENHAM — The Blinn softball team swept Alvin in a doubleheader Wednesday, winning both games 7-3 in Region XIV Conference action at Hohlt Park.

Blinn’s Nevada Dolnik threw a complete game to earn the win in Game 1, giving up three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts over seven innings. Emily Murphy went 3 for 3 and scored two runs.

In Game 2, Renna Toomey threw another complete game for Blinn, striking out four with no walks without allowing an earned run. Murphy went 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

Blinn (17-15, 11-5) will host Coastal Bend in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday on Sophomore Day.