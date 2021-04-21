 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blinn softball team sweeps Alvin in doubleheader
0 comments

Blinn softball team sweeps Alvin in doubleheader

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRENHAM — The Blinn softball team swept Alvin in a doubleheader Wednesday, winning both games 7-3 in Region XIV Conference action at Hohlt Park.

Blinn’s Nevada Dolnik threw a complete game to earn the win in Game 1, giving up three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts over seven innings. Emily Murphy went 3 for 3 and scored two runs.

In Game 2, Renna Toomey threw another complete game for Blinn, striking out four with no walks without allowing an earned run. Murphy went 2 for 2 with three RBIs.

Blinn (17-15, 11-5) will host Coastal Bend in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday on Sophomore Day.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert