HOUSTON — The Blinn softball team lost to San Jacinto-South 4-2 and 12-4 in six innings in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader Wednesday. The Buccaneers (24-20, 10-10) remained in fourth place in the South Zone standings and will host Alvin for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hohlt Park in Brenham.
Blinn softball team suffers doubleheader sweep at San Jacinto-South
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
