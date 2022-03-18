 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn softball team suffers doubleheader sweep at No. 13 San Jacinto-South

HOUSTON — The Blinn softball team lost to No. 13 San Jacinto-South 10-2 in five innings and 8-2 on Friday in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader. Blinn’s Teagan Whitley went 3 for 3 in Game 1, while Acie Prince had three RBIs over the two games. The Buccaneers (5-18, 1-3) will play a doubleheader at Angelina in Lufkin at 2 p.m. Saturday.

