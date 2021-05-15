Blinn softball team splits first two games at conference tournament

HOUSTON — The Blinn softball team beat Coastal Bend 9-7 to open the Region XIV Conference South tournament Friday and lost to No. 11 San Jacinto-South 9-2 on Saturday.

Against Coastal Bend, Blinn’s Keely Castillo and Skylar Shanahan combined for seven RBIs. Shanahan hit a two-run homer, and Castillo and Renna Toomey each hit solo homers. Toomey earned the win in the circle, giving up six earned runs and striking out six over 6 2/3 innings.

Saturday against San Jacinto-South, Emily Murphy went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead the Buccaneers.

Blinn (22-18) will face either Galveston or Lamar State-Port Arthur at noon Sunday in the consolation bracket.