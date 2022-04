BRENHAM — The Blinn softball team split its doubleheader with San Jacinto College on Saturday in Region XIV conference play.

Blinn's Cholee Mason pitched a two-hitter in a 4-1 win before the San Jacinto took game two 9-0 in five innings. The Buccaneers (13-26, 6-8) are ninth in the standings, while San Jacinto (29-12, 11-3) is second. Blinn will host Galveston College at 2 p.m. Monday.