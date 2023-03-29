Blinn’s Peyton Welker (7-3) took the loss in Game 1, allowing three run on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. San Jacinto-South’s Christin Haygood threw a complete game three-hitter to earn the win.

In Game 2, Alayna Calvillo had two hits and an RBI, while Madison Stephenson and Caitlyn Stevens each had an RBI for Blinn (19-11, 5-3). Chloee Mason (6-4) earned the win in the circle, allowing just one run on two hits and one walk with one strikeout over seven innings.