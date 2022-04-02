Blinn softball team splits doubleheader with Lamar State-Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — The Blinn softball team lost 3-1 and won 12-5 in a doubleheader against Lamar State-Port Arthur on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play.

Blinn’s Chloee Mason and Lamar State-Port Arthur’s Cameron Niedenthal each threw complete games in Game 1. Mason struck out six and gave up six hits and four walks.

Caitlyn Stevens had three hits in Game 2 for Blinn (10-23, 4-6), while Madeline Stephenson, Kayla Wallace, Emily Kristynik, Teagan Whitley, and Kenley Strange each had two.

The Buccaneers will play a doubleheader at LSU-Eunice at noon Sunday in Eunice, Louisiana.