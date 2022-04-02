 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blinn softball team splits doubleheader with Lamar State-Port Arthur

  • 0

PORT ARTHUR — The Blinn softball team lost 3-1 and won 12-5 in a doubleheader against Lamar State-Port Arthur on Saturday in Region XIV Conference play.

Blinn’s Chloee Mason and Lamar State-Port Arthur’s Cameron Niedenthal each threw complete games in Game 1. Mason struck out six and gave up six hits and four walks.

Caitlyn Stevens had three hits in Game 2 for Blinn (10-23, 4-6), while Madeline Stephenson, Kayla Wallace, Emily Kristynik, Teagan Whitley, and Kenley Strange each had two.

The Buccaneers will play a doubleheader at LSU-Eunice at noon Sunday in Eunice, Louisiana.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert