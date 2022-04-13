 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn softball team splits doubleheader with Angelina

  •

BRENHAM — The Blinn softball team won 7-4 and lost 15-5 in five innings in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader against Angelina on Wednesday at Hohlt Park.

Blinn’s Emily Kristynik hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the first game. Chloee Mason earned the win by pitching a complete game, allowing three earned runs on 11 hits and one walk.

The Buccaneers (14-27, 7-9) will play another conference doubleheader at Alvin at 1 p.m. April 21.

Angelina improved to 29-11 overall and 11-5 in conference, good for third place. Blinn is in ninth in the 14-team conference.

