 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blinn softball team splits doubleheader at Temple
0 comments

Blinn softball team splits doubleheader at Temple

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TEMPLE — The Blinn softball team lost 8-2 and won 6-4 in a doubleheader at Temple on Monday.

Blinn’s Shaelyn Sanders had two hits and two RBIs in Game 1, while Mikaela Lopez had two RBIs in Game 2. Skylar Shanahan earned the win in the circle in Game 2, allowing three runs over four innings with seven strikeouts. Nevada Dolnik allowed one run on three hits over three innings to earn the save.

The Buccaneers (21-17) will play a doubleheader at No. 11 San Jacinto-South at 3 p.m. Thursday in Houston to end the regular season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert