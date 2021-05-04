Blinn softball team splits doubleheader at Temple

TEMPLE — The Blinn softball team lost 8-2 and won 6-4 in a doubleheader at Temple on Monday.
Blinn’s Shaelyn Sanders had two hits and two RBIs in Game 1, while Mikaela Lopez had two RBIs in Game 2. Skylar Shanahan earned the win in the circle in Game 2, allowing three runs over four innings with seven strikeouts. Nevada Dolnik allowed one run on three hits over three innings to earn the save.
The Buccaneers (21-17) will play a doubleheader at No. 11 San Jacinto-South at 3 p.m. Thursday in Houston to end the regular season.
