Blinn softball team splits doubleheader at Galveston

Kayla Wallace and Keely Castillo each had three hits in Game 1 for Blinn (16-29, 9-11). Wallace had two doubles, an RBI and a run score, while Castillo had three RBIs and a run. Chandler Talbot, Emily Kristynik and Teagan Whitley each had two hits. Chloee Mason pitched a complete game to earn her ninth victory of the season. She allowed two earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks.