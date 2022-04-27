 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn softball team splits doubleheader at Galveston

GALVESTON — The Blinn softball team won 12-2 and lost 6-1 in a doubleheader at Galveston on Wednesday in Region XIV Conference play.

Kayla Wallace and Keely Castillo each had three hits in Game 1 for Blinn (16-29, 9-11). Wallace had two doubles, an RBI and a run score, while Castillo had three RBIs and a run. Chandler Talbot, Emily Kristynik and Teagan Whitley each had two hits. Chloee Mason pitched a complete game to earn her ninth victory of the season. She allowed two earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Kristynik hit a solo homer in Game 2.

Blinn will host Lamar State-Port Arthur for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday in Brenham.

