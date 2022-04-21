Blinn softball team splits doubleheader at Alvin

ALVIN — The Blinn softball team won 8-1 and lost 8-5 in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader at Alvin on Thursday.

Chandler Talbot, Emily Kristynik and Caitlyn Stevens each had two hits for Blinn (15-28, 8-10) in the opener, and Chloee Mason threw a complete game to earn the win. She allowed five hits and one run with two strikeouts and four walks.

The Buccaneers built a 4-0 lead in the second game, but the Dolphins answered with four runs in the third and two more in the fourth to take the lead for good.

Blinn will host Galveston for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Monday at Hohlt Park in Brenham.