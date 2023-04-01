ALVIN — The Blinn softball team split a doubleheader at Alvin on Saturday, winning 2-1 and losing 12-7 in Region XIV Conference play.
Blinn’s Chloee Mason (7-4) threw a complete game in Game 1, allowing one run on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts over seven innings to earn the win. Alyssa Boozy had an RBI double and Skylar Shanahan and RBI single for Blinn (20-12, 6-4).
Haley Rust had three hits for the Buccaneers in Game 2.
Blinn will host Lamar State-Port Arthur for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hohlt Park in Brenham.