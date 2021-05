BRENHAM — The Blinn softball team will be the No. 2 seed for the Region XIV Conference South tournament this week at San Jacinto in Houston. The Buccaneers (21-17, 13-5) will face either Coastal Bend or Alvin at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The tournament champion will advance to the NJCAA Division I Championship in Yuma, Arizona, on May 25-29.