BRENHAM — The Blinn softball team lost to LSU-Eunice 7-1 and 9-7 in a doubleheader Friday at Hohlt Park. Keely Castillo and Acie Prince each had two hits for Blinn (3-14) in the nightcap. The Buccaneers will host Navarro for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday.