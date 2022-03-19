LUFKIN — The Blinn softball team lost to Angelina 10-2 and 11-2, both in five innings, on Saturday in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader. Emily Kristynik hit a two-run home run in the first game for the Buccaneers (5-20, 1-5), while Teagan Whitley and Keely Castillo each had two hits and an RBI in the second game. Blinn will host Alvin at 2 p.m. Wednesday in a doubleheader at Hohlt Park in Brenham.
Blinn softball team loses doubleheader at Angelina
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 17th-ranked and seventh-seeded Blinn women’s basketball team will play 23rd-seeded Jones College of Mississippi in the second round of the…
LUBBOCK — The Blinn women’s basketball team lost to Jones 77-65 on Thursday in the second round of the NJCAA Division I tournament at the RIP …
TEMPLE — The Blinn baseball team earned a split against Temple College by grabbing a 12-10 in the nightcap Monday. Temple (15-8) won the opene…
HOUSTON — The Blinn softball team lost to No. 13 San Jacinto-South 10-2 in five innings and 8-2 on Friday in a Region XIV Conference doublehea…
BEEVILLE — The Blinn baseball team lost at Coastal Bend 9-5 on Thursday in Region XIV Conference play. Jett Garcia hit a home run and triple, …