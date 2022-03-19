 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blinn softball team loses doubleheader at Angelina

  • 0

LUFKIN — The Blinn softball team lost to Angelina 10-2 and 11-2, both in five innings, on Saturday in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader. Emily Kristynik hit a two-run home run in the first game for the Buccaneers (5-20, 1-5), while Teagan Whitley and Keely Castillo each had two hits and an RBI in the second game. Blinn will host Alvin at 2 p.m. Wednesday in a doubleheader at Hohlt Park in Brenham.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LSU Postgame: Jim Schlossnagle, Ryan Targac

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert