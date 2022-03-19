Blinn softball team loses doubleheader at Angelina

LUFKIN — The Blinn softball team lost to Angelina 10-2 and 11-2, both in five innings, on Saturday in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader. Emily Kristynik hit a two-run home run in the first game for the Buccaneers (5-20, 1-5), while Teagan Whitley and Keely Castillo each had two hits and an RBI in the second game. Blinn will host Alvin at 2 p.m. Wednesday in a doubleheader at Hohlt Park in Brenham.