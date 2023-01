GALVESTON — The Blinn softball team beat No. 18 Lake Land 6-5 and Navarro 6-2 on Saturday to finish the 2023 Island Invitational with a 4-0 record. Blinn also topped Howard 14-0 and Garden City in five-inning games Friday.

Blinn sophomore catcher Caitlyn Stevens had three hits and three RBIs against Lake Land, while freshman pitcher Camdyn Shugart threw a complete game against Navarro, allowing two earned runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts.