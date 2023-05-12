BOSSIER CITY, La. — The Blinn softball team lost to Bossier Parish 3-2 in the first round of the Region XIV Conference tournament Friday.

Emily Kristynik hit a two-run homer for the Buccaneers. It was her ninth homer of the year.

Blinn (28-21) will play San Jacinto-South at noon Saturday in an elimination game.

Also Friday, Kristynik, a catcher, and outfielder Alayna Calvillo each made the all-conference and all-region first teams. Pitcher Chloee Mason and outfielder Erynne Castillo made the second teams.