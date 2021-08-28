 Skip to main content
Blinn soccer teams lose at Northeast Texas
Blinn soccer teams lose at Northeast Texas

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Blinn men’s and women’s soccer teams each lost 1-0 to Northeast Texas Community College on Saturday.

Blinn’s men dropped to 2-1-1, while the Buccaneer women were playing in their season opener.

Both Blinn teams will host Tyler at Rankin Field in Brenham on Wednesday. The women’s game is set for 5 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7 p.m. Tyler’s women are the defending National Junior College Athletic Association Division I national champions and ranked first, while the Tyler men are No. 16 nationally.

