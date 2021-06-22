Blinn SID Tara Dreyer earns national award

BRENHAM — Blinn sports information director Tara Dreyer was recently named the 2020-2021 NJCAA Sports Information Director of the Year. Dreyer is in her fourth year at Blinn. Along with providing coverage of the Buccaneers’ 12 sports programs, she serves as the athletics department’s primary photographer. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English at Texas, where she is currently pursuing a master’s degree in sport management. She is the granddaughter of Leroy Dreyer, former Blinn baseball coach and athletics director.