Blinn’s Tiffany Tullis, Jeff Jenkins earn conference awards

BRENHAM — Blinn freshman forward Tiffany Tullis was named the Region XIV Conference newcomer of the year, and the Buccaneers’ Jeff Jenkins was named the conference’s coach of the year in women’s basketball Thursday.

Tullis is averaging 11.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. She and freshman guard Telisha Brown made the all-conference team.

In his 20th season at Blinn, Jenkins has led the Buccaneers to a 28-4 record, their first conference championship and the conference tournament title.

Blinn will compete in the NJCAA Division I tournament at the RIP Griffin Center in Lubbock on Wednesday through March 21.

