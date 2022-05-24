Blinn’s Telisha Brown wins Wilhelm Award

Freshman guard Telisha Brown was named the Don Wilhelm Award winner for the Blinn women’s basketball team, which won its first Region XIV regular-season title, sharing it with Trinity Valley. Brown averaged 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game to earn MVP honors. The Lamar pledge shot a Region XIV-leading 42.2% from 3-point range for the Buccaneers (28-5, 14-4).