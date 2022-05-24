Freshman guard Telisha Brown was named the Don Wilhelm Award winner for the Blinn women’s basketball team, which won its first Region XIV regular-season title, sharing it with Trinity Valley. Brown averaged 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game to earn MVP honors. The Lamar pledge shot a Region XIV-leading 42.2% from 3-point range for the Buccaneers (28-5, 14-4).
Blinn’s Telisha Brown wins Wilhelm Award
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Blinn’s Harvey McIntyre, who spent 21 seasons with the baseball program including the last 14 as head coach, is retiring from the sport to be …