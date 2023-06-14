Blinn freshman infielder Tanner Reaves made the NJCAA Division I All-America first team, the school announced Wednesday. Reaves batted .422 with 20 home runs, 22 doubles and 86 RBIs — all team highs. He also had 77 runs scored and 15 stolen bases over 60 games. Reaves will play one more season at Blinn and is committed to sigh with LSU.