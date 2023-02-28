Blinn’s Scott Schumacher has been selected for the NJCAA Men’s Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the school announced Tuesday. Schumacher has a 633-380 record over a career spanning more than 30 years, including 11 as athletics director and head men’s basketball coach at Blinn, where he is 207-132. He ranks 13th in wins among active men’s basketball coaches across 439 NJCAA programs.