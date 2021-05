BRENHAM — Blinn outside hitter Jayde Shelton was named a first-team NJCAA All-American in volleyball, while setter Loren Scott was named to the second team Friday.

Shelton, the Region XIV Conference player of the year, finished second in the nation with 442 kills and eighth with a .378 hitting percentage.

Scott, the Region XIV setter of the year, finished third nationall in assists (1,043).