Blinn’s Holly Peterson finishes 39th at NJCAA women's golf tournament

  • 0

SANFORD, Fla. — Blinn freshman Holly Paterson finished 39th at the NJCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship at Mayfair Country Club. Paterson shot 80-82-86-89 to finish at 49-over 337. Seminole State’s Minori Nagano won the individual title by four strokes at even-par 288 (71-72-74-71), while Seminole State also won the team title at 9-over 1,198 with Daytona State in second at 25 over.

Tags

