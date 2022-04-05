Blinn’s Holly Patterson ties for second at home golf tournament

BRENHAM — Blinn’s Holly Patterson tied for second in the women’s individual standings at 8-over par at the inaugural Blinn Spring Classic on Monday at Brenham Country Club.

On the men’s side, Blinn’s Van Miller and Ty Thomas tied for third at even-par 72.

Blinn’s women finished third in the three-team field, while the Buccaneers’ men placed fourth out of six teams.

Blinn’s women will compete in the NJCAA South District Championship on Sunday through next Tuesday in Cullman, Alabama, while the men’s team will play in the NJCAA Southwest Championship over the same dates in Weatherford.