 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blinn’s Holly Patterson ties for second at home golf tournament

  • 0

BRENHAM — Blinn’s Holly Patterson tied for second in the women’s individual standings at 8-over par at the inaugural Blinn Spring Classic on Monday at Brenham Country Club.

On the men’s side, Blinn’s Van Miller and Ty Thomas tied for third at even-par 72.

Blinn’s women finished third in the three-team field, while the Buccaneers’ men placed fourth out of six teams.

Blinn’s women will compete in the NJCAA South District Championship on Sunday through next Tuesday in Cullman, Alabama, while the men’s team will play in the NJCAA Southwest Championship over the same dates in Weatherford.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert