GARDEN CITY, Kan. — Blinn’s Holly Paterson finished 43rd at 38 over par, and teammate Natalie Peebles placed 56th at 45 over in the 85-player field at the NJCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship on Friday.
Blinn’s Holly Paterson finishes 43rd, Natalie Peebles 56th at national tournament
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
