Blinn’s Harvey McIntyre, who spent 21 seasons with the baseball program including the last 14 as head coach, is retiring from the sport to be a full-time kinesiology professor. He had a 447-351 coaching record with the Buccaneers.
Blinn’s Harvey McIntyre retires from coaching baseball, moves into classroom
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
BEEVILLE – The Blinn baseball team split a doubleheader with Coastal Bend Community College on Saturday in Region XIV conference play. The Buc…