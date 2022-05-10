 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn’s Harvey McIntyre retires from coaching baseball, moves into classroom

Blinn’s Harvey McIntyre, who spent 21 seasons with the baseball program including the last 14 as head coach, is retiring from the sport to be a full-time kinesiology professor. He had a 447-351 coaching record with the Buccaneers.

