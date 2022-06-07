The Blinn esports program will hold tryouts for the fall 2022 semester on July 8-11. Tryouts will be held through the esports program’s official Discord server. Tryouts are open to all full-time Blinn students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours and in good academic standing. Contact Blinn esports head coach Aaron Kapiko (aaron.kapiko@blinn.edu) or assistant coach Kyle Murto (kyle.murto@blinn.edu) for more information.
Blinn’s esports program holding tryouts next month
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
