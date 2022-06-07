 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blinn’s esports program holding tryouts next month

  • 0

The Blinn esports program will hold tryouts for the fall 2022 semester on July 8-11. Tryouts will be held through the esports program’s official Discord server. Tryouts are open to all full-time Blinn students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours and in good academic standing. Contact Blinn esports head coach Aaron Kapiko (aaron.kapiko@blinn.edu) or assistant coach Kyle Murto (kyle.murto@blinn.edu) for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods rejected 'mind-blowing' offer to join Saudi golf circuit

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert