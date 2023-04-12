BRENHAM — Blinn sophomore Chloee Mason threw a no-hitter as the Buccaneer softball team beat Coastal Bend 7-0 and 8-0 in a Region XIV Conference doubleheader Wednesday at Hohlt Park.

Mason (8-2) struck out six and walked two over seven innings in the first game of the day for her first collegiate no-hitter. Center field Erynne Castillo made a diving catch, and third baseman Caitlyn Stevens made two key plays to help preserve the no-hitter. Stevens also went 4 for 4.

Peyton Welker (8-4) threw a complete-game shutout in the second game,allowing three hits with three strikeouts and one walk over six innings as Blinn (22-12, 8-4) won via the run rule. Alayna Calvillo went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs as she improved her batting average to .485.

The Buccaneers will host Angelina for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday.